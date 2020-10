Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday as the consumer products giant benefited from a surge in demand for Bounty paper towels, Tide detergent and other cleaning supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

P&G said it expects full-year sales to rise 3% to 4%, compared with a prior forecast of a 1% to 3% increase. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)