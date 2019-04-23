Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat estimates

April 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as it sold more beauty, fabric and home care products.

The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers said net income attributable to the company rose to $2.75 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $2.51 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.1 percent to $16.46 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $16.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)