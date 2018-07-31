Procter & Gamble quarterly sales below estimates

July 31 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, due to a disappointing performance at the unit that makes Gillette razors and shaving products, sending the company’s shares down 1.5 percent before the bell.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $2.22 billion, or 82 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $16.50 billion from $16.08 billion. Analysts had forecast sales of $16.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)