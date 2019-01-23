Company News
January 23, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Procter & Gamble second-quarter sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for beauty and fabric care products.

The maker of Tide detergent and Oral-B toothpaste said net income attributable to the company rose to $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.50 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $17.44 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $17.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

