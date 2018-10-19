FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Procter & Gamble's first-quarter sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Friday, boosted by strong demand for beauty and home care products.

The world’s largest consumer goods maker said net income attributable to the company rose to $3.20 billion, or $1.22 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.85 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $16.69 billion beating analysts’ average estimate of $16.46 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

