Sept 29 (Reuters) - A year after its duel with activist fund Trian Fund Management, consumer products marketer Procter & Gamble Co has stagnated with its shares off 8.8 percent, stymied by competition, rising materials costs and its own bureaucracy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

