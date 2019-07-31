Company News
July 30, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat expectations (July 30)

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “$1.89 billion” from “$.189 billion” in paragraph 3)

July 30 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its beauty products.

The company’s net sales rose 3.6% to $17.09 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $16.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Pampers diaper maker reported a net loss attributable to the company of $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, primarily due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments. This compares to net income of $1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

