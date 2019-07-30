Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its beauty products.

The company’s net sales rose 3.6% to $17.09 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $16.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Pampers diaper maker reported a net loss attributable to the company of $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, primarily due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments. This compares to net income of $.189 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)