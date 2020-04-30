J&J settles lawsuit by West Virginia over mesh marketing

Johnson & Johnson has settled a lawsuit by West Virginia’s attorney general accusing it of misrepresenting the potential risks of serious complications for women implanted with its pelvic mesh devices.

The settlement with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, disclosed by J&J on in its quarterly report on Wednesday, came in one of five pending lawsuits by states over the company’s marketing of surgical mesh devices.

