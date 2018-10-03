FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 9:29 PM / in 2 hours

New Jersey's top court dismisses 500-plus Accutane injury cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New Jersey’s top court on Wednesday dismissed lawsuits by 532 people who said they developed inflammatory bowel disease after using Roche’s acne medication Accutane, holding that under state law its labels adequately warned of the drug’s risks.

The New Jersey Supreme Court rejected arguments that the laws of 44 other states where most of the plaintiffs lived should govern their claims that Accutane’s label failed to provide adequate warnings about its risks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Nl9p1Z

