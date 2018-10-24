Bayer wins exclusion of Mirena plaintiffs' experts

A federal judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to women suing over claims they developed a condition that can result in vision problems after using Bayer AG’s Mirena contraceptive device, excluding all of the expert witnesses who would back that claim.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan ruled the plaintiffs’ seven expert witnesses were either unqualified to opine on whether Mirena can cause intracranial hypertension or provided unreliable opinions regarding the link.

