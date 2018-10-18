FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 18, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boehringer hit with $1.25 mln verdict in case over Pradaxa risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal jury has awarded the family of a deceased West Virginia woman $1.25 million after finding that Boehringer Ingelheim misrepresented the risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa, causing her to suffer gastrointestinal bleeding.

Wednesday’s verdict by a federal jury in Huntington, West Virginia marked the first time the German drugmaker was found liable in lawsuit claiming the company’s blockbuster drug injured someone. The company won three earlier trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NOJf82

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.