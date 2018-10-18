Boehringer hit with $1.25 mln verdict in case over Pradaxa risks

A federal jury has awarded the family of a deceased West Virginia woman $1.25 million after finding that Boehringer Ingelheim misrepresented the risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa, causing her to suffer gastrointestinal bleeding.

Wednesday’s verdict by a federal jury in Huntington, West Virginia marked the first time the German drugmaker was found liable in lawsuit claiming the company’s blockbuster drug injured someone. The company won three earlier trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NOJf82