Boehringer wins third trial over Pradaxa bleeding risks

A Connecticut jury on Friday cleared Boehringer Ingelheim of liability in a lawsuit alleging its blood thinner Pradaxa caused a man to suffer severe bleeding, the company said.

The verdict by a Hartford Superior Court jury marked the latest defense victory in litigation over the company’s blockbuster drug. It came following a three-week trial in a 2016 lawsuit by William Bedsole, who accused Boehringer of failing to warn doctors, including his own, of the risks associated with taking Pradaxa.

