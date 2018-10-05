FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 5, 2018 / 11:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boehringer wins third trial over Pradaxa bleeding risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Connecticut jury on Friday cleared Boehringer Ingelheim of liability in a lawsuit alleging its blood thinner Pradaxa caused a man to suffer severe bleeding, the company said.

The verdict by a Hartford Superior Court jury marked the latest defense victory in litigation over the company’s blockbuster drug. It came following a three-week trial in a 2016 lawsuit by William Bedsole, who accused Boehringer of failing to warn doctors, including his own, of the risks associated with taking Pradaxa.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ob3b9S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.