Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 16, 2018 / 11:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge increases fee holdback for testosterone replacement cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has nearly doubled how much must be held back from any settlements with testosterone replacement drug manufacturers to potentially compensate plaintiffs lawyers for working on matters related to the mass tort litigation.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago on Monday ruled that 19.5 percent of any settlements paid would be placed in a fund established to cover work by lawyers done on behalf of all of the thousands of plaintiffs in the litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QVFG1H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
