New York top court overturns $1 million verdict over rented Bobcat loader

New York’s top court on Thursday overturned a $1 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit, ruling that an exception to strict products liability for design defects involving optional safety devices still applies even when someone is injured while just renting the product.

Under New York law, an exception to strict products liability for design defects exists when a manufacturer offers a product with an optional safety device that a purchaser who is later injured chose not to obtain. The estate of a man who died when a tree limb entered the open cab of a Bobcat skid-steer loader he was operating had argued that exception did not apply to products rented to consumers.

