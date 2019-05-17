Westlaw News
J&J must pay $80 million in latest trial over mesh implants

Nate Raymond, Brendan Pierson

A state court jury in Philadelphia on Friday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $80 million to a woman who said she was severely injured by a negligently designed pelvic mesh implant made by the company’s Ethicon unit.

The verdict by a jury in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas was the latest to result from thousands of lawsuits by women alleging J&J’s pelvic mesh devices have caused them severe pain, urinary problems and other injuries.

