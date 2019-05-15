Pennsylvania top court weighs statute of limitations for Risperdal cases

Pennsylvania’s top court on Thursday will consider whether lawsuits by thousands of men who claim Johnson & Johnson’s antipsychotic drug Risperdal caused them to develop excessive breast tissue were filed too late and should be dismissed.

Lawyers at Kline & Specter representing two men who took Risperdal in the 1990s when they were children and sued in 2014 are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to conclude their lawsuits should not have been dismissed on statute of limitations grounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIUeE7