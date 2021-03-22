3M earplug plaintiffs in mega MDL may tell jury of social isolation, depression

Veterans who say they suffered hearing damage as a result of using defective earplugs sold by 3M Co to the U.S. military can testify about their sleep difficulties, social isolation and depression at an upcoming trial, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers on Monday largely denied a motion by 3M to exclude such testimony on the grounds that it went beyond the “garden variety” emotional damages to which plaintiffs can testify without supporting evidence from a doctor or expert.

