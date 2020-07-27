3M loses bid to dodge thousands of lawsuits over military earplugs

A federal judge has rejected 3M Co’s bid to dismiss thousands of lawsuits by servicemembers and veterans alleging it sold defective earplugs to the military.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday was not persuaded by the company’s claims that the alleged defect was based on a design mandated by the U.S. Army. Casey ruled that no reasonable jury could conclude that the Army made the company do anything or dictated precise specifications for the earplugs’ design.

