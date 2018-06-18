3M must face trial over respirator masks - federal judge

A federal judge said a Pennsylvania man who is suing 3M Co over allegedly faulty respirators which exposed him to silica and caused his lung disease has offered enough evidence for his case to proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Caputo in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Friday denied 3M’s motion for summary judgment, saying that, while there was no direct evidence of the man’s exposure levels, workers drilling holes in concrete and sheet metal were generally exposed to high levels of silica.

