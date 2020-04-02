Westlaw News
April 2, 2020 / 6:19 PM / a few seconds ago

3M says military requirements for earplugs doom defect lawsuits

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

3M Co has moved to dismiss thousands of lawsuits by servicemembers and veterans alleging it sold defective earplugs to the military, saying their state-law claims were based on a design element mandated by the U.S. Army.

3M in a motion filed in federal court in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday said the military approved precise specifications for the company, a contractor, to follow and took responsibility for training servicemembers how to properly use the earplugs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34c6SkI

