3M says military requirements for earplugs doom defect lawsuits

3M Co has moved to dismiss thousands of lawsuits by servicemembers and veterans alleging it sold defective earplugs to the military, saying their state-law claims were based on a design element mandated by the U.S. Army.

3M in a motion filed in federal court in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday said the military approved precise specifications for the company, a contractor, to follow and took responsibility for training servicemembers how to properly use the earplugs.

