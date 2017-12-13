FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit affirms dismissal of false ad claims over Ensure shakes
December 13, 2017 / 12:21 AM / in an hour

9th Circuit affirms dismissal of false ad claims over Ensure shakes

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action against Abbott Laboratories Inc. over its Ensure nutritional shakes, saying the plaintiff insufficiently alleged the company made false advertising claims.

The case before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stems from a 2012 lawsuit brought by a California resident Michael Otto, who alleged Abbott negligently misrepresented the health benefits of its “Muscle Health” and “Clinical Strength” shakes, by touting their ability to “rebuild” lost muscle and strength in normal, healthy adults without exercise.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nWn48c

