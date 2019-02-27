BMS reaches confidential settlement of all Abilify claims

Feb 27 -

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co have reached a global settlement with plaintiffs who sued the companies alleging they failed to warn their antipsychotic drug Abilify could cause uncontrollable compulsive behavior.

The settlement agreement, reached on Feb. 15 and disclosed on Tuesday in an order by the federal judge overseeing the Abilify multidistrict litigation, is confidential and no further details on its terms were immediately available.

