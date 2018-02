Bristol-Myers Squibb will have to produce additional discovery requested by plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation over antipsychotic drug Abilify, a judge ordered on Tuesday.

The order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Jones in Gainesville, Florida comes a day after plaintiffs asked that sanctions be imposed on the company over its alleged obstruction of the discovery process.

