Bristol-Myers urges Abilify MDL court to compel plaintiff discovery

Bristol-Myers Squibb has asked a federal court to compel four plaintiffs, their families and physicians to provide more documents relating to their claims that the anti-psychotic drug Abilify caused them to develop severe gambling addictions and other compulsive behavior.

The company asked Chief Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to compel discovery and grant relief from a Sept. 22 deposition deadline, which Bristol-Myers said it could not meet due to its difficulty in obtaining required records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y6bFn3