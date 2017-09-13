FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol-Myers urges Abilify MDL court to compel plaintiff discovery
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 13, 2017 / 9:08 PM / a month ago

Bristol-Myers urges Abilify MDL court to compel plaintiff discovery

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Bristol-Myers Squibb has asked a federal court to compel four plaintiffs, their families and physicians to provide more documents relating to their claims that the anti-psychotic drug Abilify caused them to develop severe gambling addictions and other compulsive behavior.

The company asked Chief Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to compel discovery and grant relief from a Sept. 22 deposition deadline, which Bristol-Myers said it could not meet due to its difficulty in obtaining required records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y6bFn3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.