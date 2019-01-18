Drugmakers urge MDL judge to boot 550 Abilify plaintiffs

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co are asking the judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation for antipsychotic drug Abilify to dismiss the cases of some 550 plaintiffs unless they provide more information about their Abilify use and medical history.

The companies in a motion on Wednesday said these plaintiffs were in violation of a court order that required them to submit the information no later than November 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TWCfte