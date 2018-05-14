FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

New Jersey state court creates centralized Abilify litigation

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has approved a request to create a multicounty litigation over antipsychotic drug Abilify, which plaintiffs allege causes compulsive behavior, adding to a growing number of centralized drug litigations in the state.

Some 50 cases currently pending in Bergen County under Judge James DeLuca will now be centrally managed under Superior Court Judge Nelson Johnson in Atlantic County. Defendants Otsuka Pharmaceutical Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb, who jointly developed Abilify, requested in their application for centralization that the cases remain under Judge DeLuca.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ikn2N2

