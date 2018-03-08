FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:27 AM / in 16 hours

Parties in Abilify MDL spar over bellwether trials

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Patients and drugmakers in the multidistrict litigation over antipsychotic drug Abilify on Tuesday each submitted proposals arguing for a different procedure to determine the order of three upcoming bellwether trials.

Plaintiffs say Abilify, an injectable drug jointly developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals and used to treat depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, causes increased risk of gambling addiction and other behavioral issues such as binge eating, compulsive shopping and sex.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FAAPRy

