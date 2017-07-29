FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
N.J. appeals court revives 2,000 Accutane cases
July 29, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 18 days ago

N.J. appeals court revives 2,000 Accutane cases

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey appeals court on Friday ruled that more than 2,000 cases alleging the acne drug Accutane led to chronic bowel disease can go forward, after finding that a trial court erred in barring testimony from two expert witnesses.

In a 3-0 ruling, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, said the lower court should have allowed the plaintiffs' experts, a statistician and a gastroenterologist, to testify in the litigation against Swiss drugmakers Hoffmann-La Roche Inc and Roche Laboratories Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/2tRfw9l

