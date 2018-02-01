FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2018 / 12:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

N.J. Appeals Court affirms dismissal of Accutane suits as time-barred

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Four individuals who claim they contracted colitis after taking Hoffmann-La Roche’s acne drug Accutane waited too long to sue the company, an appeals court has ruled, saying the plaintiffs were aware of the connection between the drug and symptoms related to the disease years before they filed suit.

In a 3-0 ruling, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, unanimously held that the trial court correctly applied a two-year statute of limitations to the plaintiffs’ four lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EtSQ0L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.