N.J. Appeals Court affirms dismissal of Accutane suits as time-barred

Four individuals who claim they contracted colitis after taking Hoffmann-La Roche’s acne drug Accutane waited too long to sue the company, an appeals court has ruled, saying the plaintiffs were aware of the connection between the drug and symptoms related to the disease years before they filed suit.

In a 3-0 ruling, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, unanimously held that the trial court correctly applied a two-year statute of limitations to the plaintiffs’ four lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EtSQ0L