August 2, 2018 / 12:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

N.J. Supreme Court adopts Daubert factors in tossing Accutane cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed more than 2,000 cases alleging acne drug Accutane caused chronic bowel disease, ruling that testimony by the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses was unreliable and based on flawed science.

The state’s highest court also said New Jersey’s rules of evidence would henceforth incorporate scientific methodology criteria developed under the stricter federal Daubert standard to assess the reliability of expert witnesses in civil cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O0oFlw

