Adobe Systems Inc has been hit with a class action lawsuit over its Premiere Pro CC video-editing software permanently deleting valuable files and data not recently opened with the program.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday in San Jose federal court by Maryland-based photographer David Cooper seeks to represent all Adobe customers who licensed a 2017 version of the software.

