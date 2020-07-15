Allergan breast implant warranty releases interfere with class actions: judge

A federal judge ruled that Allegan Plc “impermissibly” asked women to release the company from liability when they opted to replace textured breast implants Allergan recalled last year without first telling them about pending proposed class actions.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Dickson in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday said the liability releases for Allergan’s warranty program, which did not include information about the product’s recall or potential class actions, “require patients to give up any potential recovery in this case, even if those patients have no idea that this case exists.”

