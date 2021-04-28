Amazon can be liable for third party's exploding hoverboard - Calif. court

A second California appeals court has ruled that e-commerce giant Amazon.com LLC can be liable for a product sold through its marketplace by a third-party seller, reviving a lawsuit by a California woman who was injured when a hoverboard she bought for her son exploded.

The ruling by the 2nd Appellate District Court of Appeal on Tuesday follows another California appeals court ruling last year that Amazon could be liable for a third-party seller’s product. Unlike in that case, however, the hoverboard was shipped directly from the seller, not warehoused and shipped by Amazon.

