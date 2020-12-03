5th Circuit weighs Amazon's liability for third-party seller's product

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday heard arguments over whether Amazon.com Inc can be held liable under Texas law for a defective product listed by a third-party seller on its website, the latest in a line of similar cases that have yielded mixed results for the e-commerce giant.

Brendan Murphy of Perkins Coie, arguing before Amazon, urged the 5th Circuit panel to reverse a ruling by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore that the company was a “seller” under Texas law, and thus could be liable after a toddler swallowed the battery from a Chinese-made knockoff Apple TV remote.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3orc11b