Amazon asks appeals court to reconsider third-party seller liability ruling

Amazon.com Inc is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider an “unprecedented” decision that would allow customers in Pennsylvania to hold the online marketplace liable as the seller of defective products sold by third-parties.

Amazon on Wednesday asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the case after a panel by a 2-1 vote held it could be considered the legal “seller” of a third-party’s products under Pennsylvania’s product liability laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JD4SJx