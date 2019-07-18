Westlaw News
July 18, 2019 / 9:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon asks appeals court to reconsider third-party seller liability ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider an “unprecedented” decision that would allow customers in Pennsylvania to hold the online marketplace liable as the seller of defective products sold by third-parties.

Amazon on Wednesday asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the case after a panel by a 2-1 vote held it could be considered the legal “seller” of a third-party’s products under Pennsylvania’s product liability laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JD4SJx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
