Amazon can be sued in Wisconsin over defective third-party products: judge

Amazon.com Inc can be held liable under Wisconsin law as the “seller” of defective products sold by third-parties through its online marketplace, a federal judge has ruled in a lawsuit alleging a bathtub faucet adapter caused a home to flood.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, marked the second time a court has concluded that Amazon could be treated as the legal seller of defective products sold by third-parties under a state’s product liability laws.

