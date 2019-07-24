Westlaw News
July 24, 2019 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon can be sued in Wisconsin over defective third-party products: judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc can be held liable under Wisconsin law as the “seller” of defective products sold by third-parties through its online marketplace, a federal judge has ruled in a lawsuit alleging a bathtub faucet adapter caused a home to flood.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, marked the second time a court has concluded that Amazon could be treated as the legal seller of defective products sold by third-parties under a state’s product liability laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Yr9pXD

