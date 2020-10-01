Amazon not liable as 'supplier' of third party's product -Ohio top court

Amazon.com Inc cannot be held liable under Ohio state law for the death of a teenager who ingested a powdered caffeine sold through its online marketplace by a third party, the state’s top court has ruled.

The Ohio Supreme Court found Thursday that the online retailer did not exercise enough control over the product to be considered a “supplier” under the state’s product liability law, the latest in a series of rulings largely favoring Amazon in similar cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3inpcMW