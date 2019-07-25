Amazon reaches rare settlement over defective third-party's product

Amazon.com Inc has reached a settlement in what was set to become the first lawsuit nationwide to go to trial that sought to hold the company responsible as the legal “seller” of a defective product sold by a third-party on its online marketplace.

Wednesday’s settlement came one day after a federal judge in Madison, Wisconsin had cleared the way for State Farm to seek to hold Amazon liable under the state’s product liability laws as the legal seller of a bathtub faucet adapter alleged to have caused a flood in a Wisconsin’s man’s house.

