Amazon tells Texas top court it cannot be liable for third-party seller's product

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday urged the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn a ruling holding it liable after a battery in a remote control sold by a third party through Amazon’s marketplace popped out and was swallowed by a toddler, causing esophageal burns.

Brendan Murphy of Perkins Coie said liability for defective products was limited “to those who actually place the product in the stream of commerce,” and that Amazon did not qualify.

