A federal judge has ruled that Amazon.com Inc cannot be held liable for selling a hoverboard that allegedly set a California family’s home on fire.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco in a decision on Wednesday said the online reseller owed no duty of care to the family, since the hoverboard was sold on Amazon by a Chinese manufacturer who is not a party to the litigation.

