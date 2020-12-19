IN BRIEF: Texas high court to decide Amazon's liability for third-party seller's product

A federal appeals court on Friday asked Texas’ highest court to decide whether Amazon.com Inc can be held liable under the state’s law for a defective product listed by a third-party seller on its website in one of a series of similar cases against the e-commerce giant around the country.

Amazon earlier this month urged the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals to overturn a district ruling that it was a “seller” under Texas law of a battery from a Chinese-made knockoff Apple TV remote that injured a toddler.

