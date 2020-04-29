Ohio top court weighs if Amazon can be held liable for teen's death

Ohio’s top court on Wednesday grappled with whether Amazon.com Inc could be held liable for the death of a teenager who ingested a powdered caffeine sold through its online marketplace by a third party.

The arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court marked the latest instance of a court weighing whether the e-commerce giant can be held liable under a state’s product liability laws for injuries and damages caused by a third-party seller’s products.

