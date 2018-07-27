U.S. judge sends Amazon eclipse glasses lawsuit into arbitration

A federal judge has sent a proposed class action lawsuit against Amazon.com over allegedly defective solar eclipse glasses into arbitration, saying the buyers had agreed to the online retailer’s class action waiver when they bought the products.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Duffy in Charleston, South Carolina, found that a couple who purchased the glasses to view last year’s total solar eclipse was subject to Seattle-based Amazon’s arbitration agreement under Washington state law.

