January 16, 2019 / 1:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

California court dismisses bulk of amiodarone lawsuits over BMS challenge

Tina Bellon

A California court has dismissed lawsuits against several drugmakers by some 300 patients over complications from off-label use of the heart drug amiodarone, finding the out-of-state plaintiffs’ claims to be barred by the 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California.

The decision marks the latest fallout from a significant high court ruling which limited where personal injury lawsuits can be brought, a change business groups had called for.

