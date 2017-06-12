FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 months ago

First bellwether over AbbVie's AndroGel ends in mistrial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A mistrial was declared on Monday in the first case to go to trial out of thousands of lawsuits claiming AbbVie Inc failed to warn of the risk that its testosterone-replacement therapy AndroGel could cause heart attacks, strokes and other injuries.

A week after trial began in the case, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago declared the mistrial due to one of the lawyers developing an illness, according to a court official.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rTFhDn

