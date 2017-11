AbbVie Inc on Thursday renewed a motion asking a federal judge to throw out a $140 million jury verdict in a lawsuit alleging the company misrepresented the risk of its testosterone drug AndroGel.

That Oct. 5 verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois came in the case of Tennessee resident Jeffrey Konrad, who alleged the drug had caused him to suffer a heart attack in 2010.

