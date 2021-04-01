IN BRIEF: General Mills sued over phthalates in Annie's Mac & Cheese

General Mills Inc is facing a proposed class action accusing it of concealing the presence of potentially harmful chemicals known as phthalates in its Annie’s Mac & Cheese products.

In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York resident Shelby Franklin said the company represented Annie’s products as organic and free of synthetic ingredients, using a “cute bunny” mascot to convey a healthful image.

