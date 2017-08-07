FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit affirms tossed claims against surgical instrument maker
#Westlaw News
August 7, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 4 days ago

11th Circuit affirms tossed claims against surgical instrument maker

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit alleging surgical instruments made by California-based Intuitive Surgical shed metal shavings, finding the claims were not covered under Georgia's negligence law.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that, under Georgia law, the presence of metal shavings in the brain did not by itself constitute a legally recognized injury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ukrd8N

