11th Circuit affirms tossed claims against surgical instrument maker

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit alleging surgical instruments made by California-based Intuitive Surgical shed metal shavings, finding the claims were not covered under Georgia's negligence law.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that, under Georgia law, the presence of metal shavings in the brain did not by itself constitute a legally recognized injury.

