FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11th Circuit affirms tossed claims against surgical instrument maker
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 7, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 2 months ago

11th Circuit affirms tossed claims against surgical instrument maker

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit alleging surgical instruments made by California-based Intuitive Surgical shed metal shavings, finding the claims were not covered under Georgia’s negligence law.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that, under Georgia law, the presence of metal shavings in the brain did not by itself constitute a legally recognized injury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ukrd8N

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.